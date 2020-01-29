Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

