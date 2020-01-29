Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 319,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. 3,723,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,742. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

