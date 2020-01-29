Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,025 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Nike by 38.8% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Nike by 8.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Nike during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,484. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.