Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 363 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $351.66. 1,519,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,389. The company has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.59 and a 200-day moving average of $300.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $238.87 and a one year high of $356.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

