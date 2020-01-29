Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61, RTT News reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.00-17.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

Shares of WHR opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

