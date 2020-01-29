Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.
NYSE:WHR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $155.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.62. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
