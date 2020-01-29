Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.34. Whirlpool also updated its FY20 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $155.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.62. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.25.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.