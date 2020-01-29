Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.31

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as high as $13.72. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 158,484 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

