Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.
Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wi-Lan in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.