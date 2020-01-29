Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wi-Lan in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.49 million for the quarter.

