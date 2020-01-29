Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wix.Com stock opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $155.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average is $131.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -101.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

