Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Short Interest Update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 719.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,816,000 after buying an additional 202,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

