Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.67.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $185.74. The stock had a trading volume of 555,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,896. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day moving average of $177.87. Workday has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Workday by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.