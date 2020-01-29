Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Insider Sells £243,800 in Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £243,800 ($320,705.08).
Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,222 ($16.07) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,009.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. Workspace Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
