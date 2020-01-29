World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.71.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $590.26. The company had a trading volume of 634,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,880. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $395.26 and a one year high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.