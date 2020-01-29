World Asset Management Inc Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. 589,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.