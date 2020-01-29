World Asset Management Inc Purchases 249 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,251. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.99.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

