World Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 58,865,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,505,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

