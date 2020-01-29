World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.36. 1,840,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $118.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

