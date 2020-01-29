Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of WRTC stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

In other Wrap Technologies news, major shareholder Scot Cohen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 179.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Wrap Technologies by 85.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth $99,000.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.