Wright Investors Service Inc. Cuts Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in AES by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. 3,345,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.51.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

