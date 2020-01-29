Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,900,000 after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,946,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 189,805 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 654.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 180,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $118.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.42.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

