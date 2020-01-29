Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Metlife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Metlife by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

