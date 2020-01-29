Wright Investors Service Inc. Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 669.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,315 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,531 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $30,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.01. 2,082,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.