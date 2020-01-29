Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 12,594 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. 5,626,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,594. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.