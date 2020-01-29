Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 1,619 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Anthem stock traded down $17.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.91. 4,449,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

