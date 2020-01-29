Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 12,749 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,376.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 80.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

