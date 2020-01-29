WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.77

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$95.77 and last traded at C$95.66, with a volume of 79933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSP shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$91.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. Analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc will post 4.0799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,400.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

