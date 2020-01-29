XEL (XEL) Hits Market Cap of $469,092.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, XEL has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. XEL has a total market cap of $469,092.00 and $905.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XEL is xel.org . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.