Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xerox by 611.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE XRX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 588,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,379. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

