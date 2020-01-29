Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Xerox also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:XRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,379. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

