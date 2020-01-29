Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.70 billion.Xerox also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.
NYSE:XRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 47,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,379. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
