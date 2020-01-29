YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,190 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.06. 9,233,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,547. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $245.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

