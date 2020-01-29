YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,620.21

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,620.21 and traded as low as $1,580.00. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 shares last traded at $1,585.00, with a volume of 7,473 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $473.50 million and a P/E ratio of 26.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,623.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,620.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20.

In related news, insider Patrick Dardis sold 2,600 shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($21.10), for a total value of £41,704 ($54,859.25). Also, insider Stephen Goodyear sold 1,800 shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.31), for a total transaction of £29,160 ($38,358.33).

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

