Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.38 billion and the lowest is $4.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $16.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.70 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $18.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

MMC stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after buying an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,776,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,062,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,070,000 after buying an additional 225,769 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

