Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.59 Million

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to post $76.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.70 million and the highest is $79.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $321.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $324.00 million, with estimates ranging from $315.49 million to $333.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

TH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

NYSE:TH traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,183. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 8,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,617.00. Insiders acquired 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2,165.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 521,033 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.