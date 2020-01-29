Zacks: Analysts Expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Childrens Place reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of Childrens Place stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. 24,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,843. The stock has a market cap of $955.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $116.84.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,800 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.69 per share, for a total transaction of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 90,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

