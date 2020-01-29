Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.58 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. 570,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $106.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

