Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.40. Magna International reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

NYSE:MGA opened at $51.96 on Friday. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $213,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 15.8% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 34.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

