Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $414,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 79.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. 172,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,986. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

