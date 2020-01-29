Zacks: Brokerages Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce sales of $804.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $793.12 million to $814.63 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $664.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

