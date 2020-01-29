Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.76. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after acquiring an additional 409,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,919,000 after acquiring an additional 363,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,641,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,531,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

