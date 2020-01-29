Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $1,434,411.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock valued at $64,664,802.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

