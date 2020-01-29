Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOWN. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 2,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,667. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

