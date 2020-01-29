Zacks: Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Park City Group an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 323,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Park City Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.59. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

