Zacks: Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nina Richardson bought 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $49,790.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $49,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,469 shares of company stock worth $332,651. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $15,656,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after acquiring an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 381,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

