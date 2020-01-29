ZB Token Price Up 4.9% This Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $112.43 million and $54.05 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002593 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.51 or 0.05712122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016652 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032972 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

