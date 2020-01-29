Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $563,300.00 and $67.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 449,115,189 coins and its circulating supply is 190,876,286 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

