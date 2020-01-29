ZTCoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.93 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00035855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $524.54 or 0.05645945 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00128283 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033556 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

