Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 126,994 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sprint by 7.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprint by 7.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sprint by 0.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 496,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprint by 85.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sprint by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Shares of S stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. 13,708,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,691,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.22. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

