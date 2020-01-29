Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 64.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after purchasing an additional 633,558 shares during the period.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.