Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 549,972 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.38. 7,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $86.54.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.