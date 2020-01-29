Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,803.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,539 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 291,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.82. 321,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,799. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

